We miss you every minute Qutie.

We miss your energy, your radiance, your joy of life, your power and your constant talk.

We miss your humor, your opinions, your strong will, your friendship, your fightingspirit and your big heart.

We miss YOU.

You've learned us never to give up. That you are fighting all the way.

Our lives continue, it's time to move on, without you...but you will always be with us, in our minds and in our hearts.

Always loved .

Never forgotten.

Forever missed.

Anna Freskgårds vackra ord på Facebook om sin älskade häst Box Qutie.