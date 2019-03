Du hittar Kajs Spotifylista här

David Bowie - Space oddity (demo)

Prince - International lover

Prince - Wednesday

Glen Campbell - Spinout

Glen Campbell - There is so much world to see

Carole King - (You make me feel like) a natural woman

Carole King - Crying in the rain

Paul Simon - René and Georgette Magritte with their dog after the war

Paul Simon - Can’t run but

Carpenters & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - Rainy days and Mondays